The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Silver Symposium's avatar
The Silver Symposium
3h

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Musk has terminal venture capital brain.

He's always had that. He had that back when he launched his first 'everything' site that he called X, that failed. The thing about Musk, is that he plays the role of visionary, or did, but he's not one. And the difference between a real visionary and a guy like Musk is that they can see the steps to get to the thing they want to do.

So let's take self driving. Musk goes 'we should have self driving!' and he does this with the same vigor as thinking the Cybertruck is 'futuristic' despite looking like the 1980s idea of futurism. But he has no plan to get there. He hires other people to figure that out. That's SpaceX too; he says 'let's go to mars' but he doesn't know anything about space travel or logistics.

Some people like to compare Musk to Henry Ford, and he does resemble old Henry Ford, antisemitism and all, right down to the 'we don't need to innovate' and 'planes are not the future.' Hubris of being right once leads to a very hard fall.

Now, there's something else to be said about Musk, which is true of most science fiction writers: they're really, really bad at predicting the future. And this is because they extrapolate the future based on what the present is like. So for example, look at 1960s Star Trek; everything is big and boxy because they extrapolated what computers looked like then. Compare that to 2010s Star Trek, where everything looks like an Iphone; again, extrapolating.

Musk is perpetually trapped in the 1980s. He, like many guys who were hitting their earning years in the early 2000s, were inspired by the 1980s cyberpunk boom, with things like Neuromancer and Blade Runner. But here's the problem: all that stuff is pre-internet. That's a version of the future where the Internet and everything it did does not exist. It is entirely outdated, as outdated as the 1950s idea of the future is.

But Musk is wedded to this idea, and he's incapable of change or admitting fault. So he thinks that you can just make the future work, or make things work the way he wants them to be. He's not a futurist, not really. He takes an idea of what he thinks the future should be, and works backwards. And that ensures he is always behind everyone else.

Real futurists, like Steve Jobs with the Iphone or Bill Gates with Windows, begin with an idea and then try to see where it will take them. Guys like Musk try to figure out a way to go to a place, even if that place is entirely outdated by the time they get close.

What has exposed Musk as a fraud rather than a visionary is not his politics, though that helped, but his inability to actually look to the future as it is shaping up. Which means that his ideas are still outdated; he might as well be trying to claim that the future is without the internet. This likely explains his increasing radicalism; what happens when you can't make the future the way you want it to be, and it keeps changing around you?

Musk is not a unique existence that the world revolves around. Other people, other companies, have agency, and they shape the world too. That's why he flounders when Google jumps ahead of him with new tech. Musk did the equivalent of going all in on steam power, only for diesel to come into existence and make him irrelevant.

The guy isn't a visionary, or a futurist, he's a guy trying to create his dream world and is incapable of understanding that he's quickly becoming an old, outdated man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
howard's avatar
howard
3h

right this precise second, stock buyers are ponying up $199.60 for $1 of tesla earnings, and when musk said he was rto, that number went up.

i know there's one born every minute, but still: we are approaching tulip mania.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
263 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture