No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
Nov 16, 2023Edited

People are going to have a tough time hearing this, especially in our little corner of a capitalist country. But at this point, Elon is a national security risk and we need to remove SpaceX from his control. Not to mention, subsidizing this bigot seems like a poor use of our tax dollars.

Eric73
Nov 16, 2023

"... the new speaker of the House believes dinosaurs were on Noah’s Ark."

Pffft ... moron. Every good creationist knows that the dinosaurs *couldn't fit* on the Ark. That's why they died in the flood and went extinct. Duhhrr. 😏

