Patrick
1h

Hello from Occupied Chicago.

Here is the only thing that I can think of that has provided me any degree of solace: At some point, this will end. It might be in 2029, it might be later, but Trump and his goons cannot cling to power forever. It will end. And when it does end, there will be consequences and there will be justice. For some, the consequences may be administered in the next life.

Until then, we do what we can to bend the long arc of history towards justice.

But Christ, it’s bleak and I hate that we have to live through it. I hate that my son has to go through this. I hate that people were so annoyed at paying a bit more for groceries that they voted for a fascist (and now they’re paying even more for groceries and might not get a chance to course correct). I hate that Joe Biden put his fucking ego over the country. I hate that Joe Biden’s aides and family didn’t have the guts to pull him aside and say “It’s time to step down.” I hate that the Democrats can’t message their way out of a fucking paper bag. I hate that in the face of a fascist take over Chuck fucking Schumer’s response is “I’ve written a strongly worded letter!” I hate that we are on the brink of becoming Northern Ireland circa 1972.

I hate it all. But the only way out is through.

Ashley
1h

Anytime I see emergency in a JVL Triad I feel my stomach drop.

Tonight is no exception.

We are in a very, very dark place tonight.

My heart is in Chicago. And in every city in America where Trump plans to send troops.

I truly cannot believe how fast we’ve gotten here. I feel sick.

