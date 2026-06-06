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The Europeans Don’t Trust Us Paul Rosenzweig · Jun 5 FOR MORE THAN EIGHTY YEARS, the Pax Americana has protected the world. Imperfect and incomplete as it was, American reliability was a pillar of Cold War stability. NATO membership and the American nuclear umbrella were, to a large degree, the reason for European safety f… Read full story

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Greetings from the road! It’s summer, and while that means vacation for some (namely, my children), all of this travel is getting awfully expensive. Still, there’s something to be said for a change of scenery, time with family, and catching up with friends. And, of course, the chance to indulge in local delicacies I can’t get back in the Queen City, like Lion’s Choice.

Get your book club questions in! Mona and Mark are doing the first episode of Bulwark Book Club on Monday night, live for subscribers. Get your questions in while you can!

Rare Days, &c… Jay Nordlinger on June, character, ideas, ‘attitudinizing,’ moms, and more!

Food for thought: “When the administration goes streaking through America with their perpetual, naked corruption, their twig’n’berries flapping in the breeze, and a huge chunk of the population still pretends not to see it (or worse, doesn’t have to pretend, since the news sources they ingest make no mention of it), how can truth or reconciliation ever be realized? It’s difficult not to make the same mistakes again, when there’s no acknowledgment that mistakes were made at all.” —Matt Labash at Slack Tide on The Un-Trousered State.

Which inspires this week’s comment prompt: What are your most effective tactic(s) for combatting MAGA denialism and nihilism?

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.