Discussion about this post

J Dalessandro
2h

The rumor out of the White House is that Trump is going to release the Epstein files this week to take attention away from the War.

2hEdited

I’m going to partially agree and partially disagree. “It turns out the President can do whatever he wants for four years.” In domestic matters? Looks like a no. In foreign affairs? That looks more like a yes. This is the problem we have where everybody (Congress, Courts, American People) all say “This is a complex and messy thing. We don’t want to deal with it and we certainly don’t want to be responsible for it. You figure it out. We’ll let you do whatever you want and then blame you for anything that goes bad.” The prime recent example to me is:

American People: Please get us out of Afghanistan.

Joe Biden: Alright I’ll do it.

American People: No not like that!

It’s extremely problematic that we’ve all tacitly agreed to this. Because what if this wide latitude we give to the executive doesn’t have any limits on it, as you say? Is there anything we can do if Congress, Courts, and the Public are unable and unwilling to stop this? It doesn’t seem like there is. We can punish the President’s party for doing Bad Foreign Policy (BFP), but we can’t stop him while he’s doing the BFP. Can we?

