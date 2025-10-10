The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sumeeta's avatar
Sumeeta
28m

They just keep finding new lows. Adrian, thank you for staying on this beat and bringing to light these things that I'm sure the administration would rather stayed in the dark.

The point about Congressional letters creating a paper trail for future hearings is also really important, and rarely explained.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig Tonjes's avatar
Craig Tonjes
33m

Lock them up. Lock them ALL up. Preferably in Alligator Alley! Having the evidence in hand, begin in 2026, or sooner at the State level, proceeding to Federal charges when the Orange Menace has no pardon powers any longer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture