The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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The Silver Symposium's avatar
The Silver Symposium
1h

The core problem with this is that it completely fails as a Democratic version of Project 2025. Project 2025 was a set of clear policy proposals of 'what do we do when we have power.' They were actionable. That thing is not actionable in the slightest. It's gibberish.

For example: "Just as America sets minimum ages for drinking and gambling, it’s time to set real guardrails around the products targeting kids online. Our proposal would protect children from the most harmful features of social media and AI, give parents stronger tools, and dismantle the surveillance advertising model that drives much of the harm."

Cool, how do you plan to DO that? You want to create a national database for IDs so they can be verified? You want companies to have databases of people's IDs and the like? Because that's what that means. In order to actually "protect" kids, you either need to censor the internet entirely, or impliment age verification everywhere.

Which means that places like the Bulwark would be required to have copies of everyone's IDs and verify they're legit or face legal repercussions.

We can't get a national gun registry put together. You want to give the next GOP administration access to every trans person's ID nationally? That's what that means.

This is why something like this is going to fail. It's not about ideas or whatever. It's because it's not actionable. A document that talks in platitudes is not a Democratic version of Project 2025. Project 2025 said exactly what they wanted to do.

For example: you want childcare? Okay, what taxes are going up to pay for it? Because raising taxes is something you'll have to do. We won't be able to borrow our way out of it, and in some Democratic circles no one wants to raise taxes of anyone making less than $400k.

So this document isn't worth the paper it's printed on. Either say what you intend to do or don't say anything at all. Did we learn nothing from the 'green new deal?'

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Tom C.'s avatar
Tom C.
1h

This? This is what they came up with? Read any 10 random comments from any of 100 left leaning substacks and Dems would have a better plan on what they should do.

1) Real Americans want accountability for every crime perpetrated by Trump and everyone in his orbit that has illegally profited from his being in office.

2) Fix the fucking system so that this shit never happens again. Or at least make a concerted and sincere effort to do so.

3) Tax the fucking rich. Undo the big bullshit bill. Take care of the working class and right the tax code so that it actually works for all the people of this country and not just the oligarchs.

If you can't do those things as a priority all the fucking childcare in the world wont save this nation.

Goddamn it, the dems are so fucking useless.

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