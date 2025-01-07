Exclusive: New Video Footage From The Frontlines of Jan. 6

Perhaps no day in modern U.S. history has been more documented than January 6th. Thousands of hours of video and testimony has documented what transpired that day. Hearings where held into it. Elections were waged over it.



But today, The Bulwark is releasing new, original footage, which I filmed outside the U.S. Capitol as it was being ransacked. Some participants discuss claims of election fraud — claims which have been extensively debunked. Their words are provided for journalistic documentation and do not reflect the views of The Bulwark or the production team. We are presenting the events as witnessed by those on location without promoting or endorsing any of their statements. We believe this video can help add to the already rich historical record.

