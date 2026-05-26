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drying rack's avatar
drying rack
1h

Private equity has destroyed health care colleges for nurses, radiologist, specialized staff at medical facilities, acupuncturist.

They gave destroyed ambulance services in small towns

Private equity have destroyed small clinics and large hospitals

Private equity come in, buy and squeeze all humanity from health care in the name of profit, they over borrow then they fire employees and then close the facilities.

Price equity is simply an evil business that ABSOLUTELY DO NOT CARE IF WE LIVE OR DIE.

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Jeff Hall's avatar
Jeff Hall
1h

In my very humble opinion, the biggest mistake we made in health care was allowing for profit insurance companies. The minute you put profit involved, you invite creating an environment whereby people are put second to making money.

I posted my ideas for a health insurance solution on my Substack a short while back. https://jeffhallinmn.substack.com/p/we-need-to-fix-health-care

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