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Mark McPeek's avatar
Mark McPeek
2h

This is fantastic! They need to push this hard.

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Mark McPeek's avatar
Mark McPeek
1h

Revoke the Tax Reform Act of 1986 and allow non-profit insurance companies, like all Blue Cross/Blue Shield used to be. That's exactly when health care costs started exploding.

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