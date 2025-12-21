The Bulwark

Excellent but not much here is new. Part of the reason I became a Democrat in the 90s from my formerly Republican physician parents is because the attacks on the Clinton’s national health plan didn’t make sense. When you look at other countries they simply understand - x amount of people get sick, let’s be ready to provide x amount of coverage.

We simply overspend massively on health care and still can’t really cover everyone and remain pitiful versus other wealthy nations on preventative care.

Much of middle class salary “gains” have gone to for profit insurance corporations whose executives make literally in the tens of millions annually to never improve the product.

The pharmacy-benefit-managers take a huge chunk.

We wake up everyday forgoing the leverage that a massive wealthy 340 million person nation could use to be price competitive for so many services because we have hundreds of thousands of health care delivery sources working against each other.

And sadly as a physician - we are rewarded for doing not succeeding. This fee for service model is also a unique American healthcare preference.

Thank you for your reporting on Japanese health care. We need to do better un spite of the politics.

