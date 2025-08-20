The Bulwark

graceg
2h

This was the most encouraging thing I have read in a long time. We face a steep uphill battle, but faith leaders mobilizing like this is momentous and electrifying. God bless ❤️

Rosemary Reed
2h

Praise be. Finally the church community is standing up to the fear and abuse of the orange turd 💩 and his henchmen. Namaste 🙏

