Free Andry Live Show & Fundraiser

We’re joining forces with Crooked Media’s Jon Lovett on June 6 for a live show in D.C. to raise funds for Andry Hernandez Romero. We’ll be joined on stage by special guests to celebrate Pride, vent, pre-game, commiserate, laugh, vent some more, and raise money for the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, which represents Andry and others being held in El Salvador without so much as a hearing. Because if this administration can kidnap Andry and ship him off to a foreign gulag—if they get away with that and the media just moves on—they can do it to anyone.

Tickets and More Info Here

Can’t make the show? You can support efforts to free Andry and other wrongly imprisoned immigrants at FreeAndry.org.

Want to get more involved? Join Vote Save America, the Human Rights Campaign and the Immigrant Defenders Law Center for a protest in support of Andry José Hernández Romero. This is an opportunity for WorldPride attendees, DMV area residents, and the entire LGBTQ+ community to rally around Andry as we demand his return!

Action for Andry