The Opposition
Good Luck Explaining This Florida Democratic Ticket
A Democratic Socialist and a former Republican walk into an election...
DEMOCRATIC OFFICIALS did not go into this election year believing that they had a good shot at flipping the Florida Senate seat that’s on the ballot this November.
And for good reason. Once a deeply purple state, Florida has been trending away from Democrats since …
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