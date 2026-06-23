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Jim Taylor's avatar
Jim Taylor
1h

I've been selling stuff for almost 50 years. When somebody does a job like this there's ALWAYS a warranty clause in the agreement for defects for a given time, typically a year. Seeing how this didn't make it past 90 days before it all started coming apart, WTF are we PAYING FOR IT TWICE?

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KO in LA's avatar
KO in LA
1h

Still, Tuberville was adamant that there had been something foul-smelling at play. “I don’t think they’d arrest people just to be arrested,” he told me. HAHAHA, of course, Tommy, bringing charges against people for no reason is something no one in this administration would ever consider. Perish the thought. 🙄

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