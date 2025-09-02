The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Strange World of Sen. Mike Lee’s Twitter Feed

Sam Stein's avatar
Joe Perticone's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Joe Perticone
Sep 02, 2025
Sam Stein talks with Joe Perticone about Mike Lee’s wild weekend on Twitter. More than 70 tweets, 200 replies, and a handful of AI-generated images later, the Utah senator is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

