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Steve Winogradsky's avatar
Steve Winogradsky
2h

Instead of "America First", how about "Americans First". Covers access to voting, SS and Medicare, child care and lowering costs for everyone, especially if it specifically includes immigrants living here for many years. Subtle change in terms but a huge change in approach.

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Ashley's avatar
Ashley
2hEdited

I really appreciate this piece Tim. I work hard every day, especially among coworkers who I know likely voted for Trump to try to see if I can make inroads. And honestly, so far, I see it working. Not among the cult, they are lost to us, but the ones who can be persuaded.

My bestie and I knocked over 1500 doors in NC in 2024, and we literally talked to anyone who was open to talking to us. We are continuing that again this year for the midterms.

Would I like them all to repent openly? YES. But I’ll meet people where they are, and if getting them to accept that things are terrible under Trump is what gets us to the real America First movement among the pro democracy party then sign me up. The water is absolutely warm.

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