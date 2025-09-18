The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chas's avatar
Chas
2h

"Bet you feel bad about cheering on that Red Zone quadbox now, don’t you?1" Yes, Sonny, but only because I regret everything, including wanting to see this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture