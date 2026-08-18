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JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
3h

“I’ll cooperate with law enforcement on investigations because Wisconsinites deserve full transparency and the ability to see the facts. . . . In 2028, I’ll certify whoever wins the most votes in Wisconsin.”

Does anyone believe Tom Tiffany (or any Republican) is telling the truth about this or anything else?

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Facts Aren’t Fickle's avatar
Facts Aren’t Fickle
3h

We’ve done such a heartbreaking heel turn over the last year and a half. We’ve alienated the world, and pushed them in the arms of the Chinese.

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that it’s going to take decades to undo the damage this administration has done.

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