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amy's avatar
amy
4dEdited

the smear about hasan being anti-semitic is such cope when he literally platforms loads of jewish creators. just this week he had both felix biederman and noah kulwin on his broadcast. people just don’t think they count because they’re socialists who partake in pro-palestinian activism. the moral panic about hasan just feels half-assed and islamophobic most of the time. the people who argue that he’s Fuentes-adjacent are genuinely in some kind of psychosis. one of those guys is a holocaust denier who says all black people are violent criminals and the other person is hasan. it’s cool that he’s getting popular enough to warrant Third Way’s panic induced rage, though. he’s pulled thousands of white guys out of the alt-right pipeline, i think the tent is plenty big enough for him. i’d rather have him than the paralytic centrists running the party. the fact the corporate dems hate him literally only makes him more appealing to my generation of libs/leftists. it’s an “all the people we hate seem to hate him, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend” situation. not saying he’s perfect or whatever and hasn’t said things i disagree with, but all the efforts to “cancel” him are just so evidently pathetic, and are an appeal to norms of neoliberalism that have already failed. if this guy you’re all so worried about is the most popular guy on your team, then maybe the problem is with your team?

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Jacob Haynes's avatar
Jacob Haynes
4d

I expect the reddit comments on this to be measured and thoughtful.

As someone probably more closely aligned with Bernie/AOC than Hasan, I agree that he's divisive and think he's said some terrible things in the past, and even though I might fit the demographic his content didn't really do it for me. But the answer to "should the Democrats tent be big enough to include Hasan" should be a resounding NO SHIT. Unsurprisingly, this is difficult for corporate centrist Dems to realize and why they will continue to lose.

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