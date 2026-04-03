Is Hasan Piker Toxic... Or Gettable?

Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell give their takes over one of the biggest questions facing Democrats right now: what to do about Hasan Piker? Should the party engage with voices on the far left to reach angry, anti-war voters or draw a hard line against rhetoric they see as toxic and illiberal? The two debate whether Democrats are picking the wrong fight at the wrong time, how to talk to audiences outside the traditional coalition, and whether engaging controversial figures risks amplifying them.



Read more from Lauren’s piece: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/how-big-is-the-democrats-big-tent-hasan-piker-litmus-test



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