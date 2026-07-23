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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
13m

If you want a *really* deep dive into LoTR, including discussions of the worldbuilding, Tolkien himself, the lore, and everything associated with it, check this out:

https://reactormag.com/columns/lotr-reread/

Note that at Tor, and especially in this reread, the comments are absolutely worth checking out.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
24mEdited

I think these tech bros misread Tolkien in much the way that millions misread the New Testament. They pick and choose the parts that match their desires and ignore the overall message. If you want to think about them as an Ent might, they admire a few trees and ignore the forest.

Overall, The Lord of the Rings suggests that the best thing to do with power - symbolized by the ring itself - is to recognize its tempting danger and then get rid of it.

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