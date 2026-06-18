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Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
14mEdited

If Jeffrey Dahmer's dad still loved his son, can't we just love America?

All the polling figures mentioned indicate that the worst among us are a minority, when it comes to things like white Christian nationalism, xenophobia, etc. That's good, I suppose, but what does it matter when the country is run by that degenerate minority? What's to love about a system like that? And Trump did get the most votes, and was elected after attempting a coup and running the most vile and racist presidential campaign probably since the Civil War, running against a black/Indian woman.

Right now, it's awfully hard to love America, and even harder to be proud of America.

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Ruth 🟦's avatar
Ruth 🟦
1h

I love this essay. I agree completely.

But where is your commentary on the DSA (dsausa.org) that is eating the Democratic Party? Are you unaware or just very attached to the Bulwark and the audience capture that Tim Miller has nurtured with his bizarro guests (from the I’ve Had it psycho lady to Mehdi to the Drop Site Hamas guy Ryan Grim to today’s antizionist freak Krystal Ball)?

I wrote a bunch of comments in the comments section for the “Krystal ball” Tim Miller show and am spent. I wish I could convince you to read them.

But, I don’t understand what is causing Bulwark, the publication that brought Charlie Sykes (snark plus humility) into my life, is now engaged in radicalizing people into batshit crazy antizionist libelous conspiracy theories.

Maybe I read too much into Jewish names. The Jewish Dems have certainly disappointed me. But you are are conservative! Why won’t you speak up and out against “decolonizing therapy”, which the APA endorses, and which classifies Zionism as mental illness? Why don’t you speak out against the genocidal liar Rashida Tlaib? Or the many Dem candidates with actual ties to genocidal jihadist organizations?

I’ve already left the Dems for the political tent city. But I’m not famous or influential. Does Bulwark pay that well? I thought Sarah was ethical; I still think she is. But she’s not a Jew. You and Bill Kristol could say something. But you don’t.

Sam Stein, the Wills, CJ Penney ate all disappointments. No idea how they actually feel, but their transactional silence leads me to believe they are all either self-tokenizing, cowards, or desperate for the job. And don’t get me started on Kamsky.

In case you haven’t noticed, there is a global narrative war on the Jews and it has one logical conclusion. Please pay attention to Einat Wilf, Adam Louis-Klein, Andrew Pessin, Naya Lekht, Gregg Rosenberg (whole story institute), Melissa Brodsky, Stacy Gittleman, and the others of us who are screaming the warning: it’s happening again! Never again is NOW.

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