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Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
16mEdited

No Kings 3, March 28th.

More important than ever to show the world that we do not support the actions of this government. Get out on the streets! In America, we have no kings!

https://www.nokings.org/

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Different drummer's avatar
Different drummer
12m

Depressing but not surprising article in The Guardian about the latest from the "world’s most credible democracy watchdog." Excerpt:

"'The US is no longer a democracy. One of the most credible global sources on the health of democratic nations now says this outright. The Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute at Gothenburg University reaches the alarming conclusion in its annual report, that the US is hurtling towards autocracy at a faster rate than Hungary and Turkey.

“Our data on the USA goes back to 1789. What we’re seeing now is the most severe magnitude of democratic backsliding ever in the country,” says Staffan Lindberg, founder of the institute.'"

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