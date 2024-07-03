Recently in The Bulwark:

PHILIP ROTNER: How to Prosecute a President After 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump with attorney Emil Bove attends his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty Images)

BETWEEN THE EXTREME PARTS of the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. United States (the insane hypothetical “Can the president order Seal Team 6 to assassinate his political rivals?” has now been answered with an equally insane “Yes!”) and the uncontroversial parts (explaining that there is no immunity for a president’s unofficial acts), there is a vast murky middle. What should we make of the ruling that a president is “at a minimum” entitled to a “presumption” of immunity from prosecution for acts that, while official, fall outside of his “core” official duties? What kind of a showing would it take to rebut that presumption?

SAM STEIN AND JOE PERTICONE: Democrats Begin to Make Moves for Life After Biden

National Democrats are increasingly warming to the idea that Vice President Kamala Harris should replace Joe Biden atop the ticket. Three party officials told The Bulwark that, in recent days, operatives and donors have begun discussing with them what it would take to help supplement a Harris-led ticket should Biden choose to leave the race. One of those operatives said the conversations have become far more pronounced in the last 24 hours, as questions have mounted about Biden’s handling of the post-debate aftermath. “There has been a very notable shift,” said a prominent centrist Democratic official. “The vibe-shift thing is real. And I think people are very resolute that we need a change and that a chaotic scramble for the nomination would be bad. I think people also think she is a prosecutor and we have to hire a prosecutor to prosecute this criminal.” (The criminal being Donald Trump.)

NO ONE IN THE UNITED STATES OR UKRAINE imagines that a re-elected President Donald Trump would be much of a friend to Kyiv. But the so-called “peace” proposal leaked last week by two former national security staffers from the Trump administration, now at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute, is even more toxic than many expected. Predictably enough, the plan stipulates an immediate ceasefire, obligatory negotiations with Russia and a temporary—in truth, likely to be permanent—abandonment of Ukrainian claims to the 20 percent of Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Moscow. The poison pill was less predictable: Under the plan, the United States would strong-arm Kyiv to defer membership in NATO “for an extended period”—again, in the real world, most likely forever.

NEARLY FORTY MINUTES ELAPSED before the issue of democracy came up during the presidential debate last week. Jake Tapper asked former President Donald Trump about his role in instigating the riot at the Capitol on January 6th. Trump responded by touting his record on the border, energy policy, taxes, foreign policy, and just about every issue besides the one he was asked about. Then he accused Biden of “weaponizing” the justice system and declared that “he [Biden] goes after his political opponent because he can’t beat him fair and square.”

Happy Wednesday! A quick programming note: Overtime is off tomorrow, pending any late breaking news. Have a happy 4th of July, eat well, be safe, and be smart.

