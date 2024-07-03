Burdened by What Currently Is

Voters, not just pundits and donors, are in a panic over whether President Joe Biden should remain atop the ticket, with more and more Americans calling for him to step aside for Democrats to have the best shot of protecting the country from another rump presidency.

Is Vice President Kamala Harris the only person who could replace him? Or should the Democratic Party try to put a popular midwest governor on the ballot.

Either way, SCOTUS has given the next president of the U.S. an enormous amount of power, which could be used to break democracy as we know it.