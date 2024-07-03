Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
129

Burdened by What Currently Is

Sarah Longwell
,
Tim Miller
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Jul 03, 2024
∙ Paid
129
Share

Voters, not just pundits and donors, are in a panic over whether President Joe Biden should remain atop the ticket, with more and more Americans calling for him to step aside for Democrats to have the best shot of protecting the country from another rump presidency.

Is Vice President Kamala Harris the only person who could replace him? Or should the Democratic Party try to put a popular midwest governor on the ballot.

Either way, SCOTUS has given the next president of the U.S. an enormous amount of power, which could be used to break democracy as we know it.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Presidential Immunity & Kamala Harris 2024
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
At Least Insanity is Honest
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Will Saletan
How CNN Should Handle Trump at the Debate
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Live from Denver!
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
The Dark Level: Is Nothing Sacred?
  Tim MillerA.B. Stoddard, and Jonathan V. Last
Trump's Truth Has No Value
  Jonathan V. LastSarah Longwell, and Sonny Bunch
Breaking Will's Spirit
  Jonathan V. Last and Will Saletan