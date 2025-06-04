MAGA is Imploding in Real Time

Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell and JVL discuss the Elon Musk and Donald Trump breakup thats amplifying throughout all of MAGA, how the primaries for New Jersey governor and New York mayor could shape the future of both parties, Joni Ernst’s comments on everyone dying show how much MAGA is losing their minds, and Curtis Yarvin’s dangerous influence.

Join Tim and Sarah in DC with John Lovett in June 6th for their Free Andry fundraiser and live show during WorldPride.

