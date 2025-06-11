The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Un-American!

Rage at the week from hell.
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Jun 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

The gang discuss Trump’s extreme response to protests in L.A., his unsettling rally to a cheering military crowd, and the upcoming birthday parade. Also: Elon Musk’s 3am apology, RFK Jr. dissolving the vaccine board, and Mikie Sherrill’s primary win.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

