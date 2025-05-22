The Bulwark

If Only It Were Opposite Day

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
May 22, 2025
∙ Paid
The gang discusses the incompetence of Kristi Noem on constitutional matters, Bernie Sanders’ views on the Democratic party, Joe Biden’s campaign mismanagement, the Republican tax bill, and Tesla’s business struggles.

Buy tickets to our May 29 live show in Nashville with Rep. Justin Jones (D-Tennessee), Tennessee Holler editor Justin Kanew, and our own Nashvillian Lauren Egan here.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

