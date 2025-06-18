The Bulwark

Can Trump TACO His TACO?

Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Jun 18, 2025
∙ Paid
Tim, Sarah, and JVL discuss Trump continuing to TACO causing increasingly slipping support, more Democrats getting arrested over immigration policies, the mixed feedback from Tim’s interview with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on FYPod, and Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz’s heated conversation.

Show Notes
Arrest of NYC Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander
Zohran Mamdani: FYPod Crossover
Tulsi’s Bizarre and Creepy Nuclear War PSA

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

