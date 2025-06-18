Can Trump TACO His TACO?

Tim, Sarah, and JVL discuss Trump continuing to TACO causing increasingly slipping support, more Democrats getting arrested over immigration policies, the mixed feedback from Tim’s interview with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on FYPod, and Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz’s heated conversation.
Show Notes
Arrest of NYC Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander
Zohran Mamdani: FYPod Crossover
Tulsi’s Bizarre and Creepy Nuclear War PSA
