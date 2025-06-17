Zohran Mamdani: FYPod Crossover

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani joins Tim and Cam for a special edition of the daily pod to discuss making the city more affordable, building more housing, and ending food deserts—as well as antisemitism and Islamophobia. Plus, the murky picture on Iran with a lunatic in the White House, and New York magazine's Kerry Howley on the paranoia and chaos at the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth.

Kerry Howley and State Rep. Zohran Mamdani join today's Bulwark Podcast.





show notes

