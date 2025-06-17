The Bulwark

Masked ICE Thugs Manhandle And Arrest Another Dem

Tim Miller
Sam Stein
Jun 17, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller and Sam Stein talk the shocking footage of NYC Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander being handcuffed by masked ICE agents for trying to help a migrant in court, just a week after Senator Alex Padilla was similarly handcuffed in LA.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

