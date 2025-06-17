Masked ICE Thugs Manhandle And Arrest Another Dem

Tim Miller and Sam Stein talk the shocking footage of NYC Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander being handcuffed by masked ICE agents for trying to help a migrant in court, just a week after Senator Alex Padilla was similarly handcuffed in LA.



