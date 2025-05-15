The Bulwark

Trump’s Dictator Erotica

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
May 15, 2025
The gang discuss the extensive corruption of President Donald Trump’s Middle East business dealings, Republicans’ focus on state and local tax deductions while letting democracy burn, and the latest revelations on former President Joe Biden being old while in office (who knew?).

Buy tickets to our May 29 live show in Nashville with Rep. Justin Jones (D-Tennessee), Tennessee Holler editor Justin Kanew, and our own Nashvillian Lauren Egan here.

