Venezuela Exposes the Lie of America First

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Jan 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah, Tim and JVL discuss the legality and consequences of the Venezuela operation, the emerging split between “America First” and “Trump First,” Stephen Miller’s grotesque worldview, and why Greenland suddenly feels less hypothetical. They also debate the legacy of neoconservatism and Iraq, MAGA influencer drama, and GOP dysfunction in Congress.

