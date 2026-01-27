Sarah, Tim and JVL join to talk about the fallout in Minnesota after Trump pulls Greg Bovino and installs Tom Homan, how voters are reacting, global blowback on Greenland, and what's next.
The Next Level LIVE: Lil’ Greg Bovino Sent Home; Tom Homan In
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jan 27, 2026
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
