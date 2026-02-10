Trump is Crashing Out And We're Loving It

JVL, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller relish Trump’s losing streak—from +6 approval to –14—and why slipping GOP support could signal a Bush-style collapse. They also get into inflation backlash, the White House’s “Don’t Be a Panican” spin, and the early cracks forming inside MAGA. Is this the start of a 2006-level wave?

