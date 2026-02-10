The Bulwark

Trump is Crashing Out And We're Loving It

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Feb 10, 2026
JVL, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller relish Trump’s losing streak—from +6 approval to –14—and why slipping GOP support could signal a Bush-style collapse. They also get into inflation backlash, the White House’s “Don’t Be a Panican” spin, and the early cracks forming inside MAGA. Is this the start of a 2006-level wave?

