Trump's DOJ Utterly Bungled the Latest Epstein Release

New Epstein files have dropped, and the fallout is growing. Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and JVL discuss what’s new in the latest release, why the DOJ’s clumsy redactions and selective disclosures made things worse, and how the accumulating evidence and hypocrisy are starting to break through to voters. They also talk about Trump’s distraction tactics, JD Vance’s political viability, and why the old Trump bargain isn’t holding anymore.

NOTE: The Justice Department in a tweet later on Tuesday, after the episode was taped, said that the alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar was determined by the FBI to be fake.

