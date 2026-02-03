The Bulwark

New Epstein Files Reveal Pathetic Depths of America’s Elites

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Feb 03, 2026
JVL, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller talk about the new Epstein file releases and what they reveal about elite weakness, Peter Attia’s emails, the effort to rehabilitate Epstein after prison, and why this isn’t “cancel culture.” They also discuss what the FBI's raid of an election center in Georgia and Donald Trump's talk about nationalizing elections means for the midterms and beyond.

