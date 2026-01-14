The Bulwark

JD Vance Picked the Ugliest Fight on Purpose

Jan 14, 2026
Sarah, Tim and JVL discuss the ICE killing in Minneapolis and the escalation that followed, including DOJ prosecutors resigning rather than smearing the victim’s family. They also talk about JD Vance’s eagerness to defend state violence, Trump’s pressure campaign against the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell, the broader pattern of unchecked power and why Democratic candidates like Mary Peltola fit their states while others don’t.

