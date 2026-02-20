Trump Wants to Be King of the World (Live from Minneapolis)

JVL, Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and Sam Stein team up, live in Minneapolis, to dish on how Donald Trump kicked off his new Board of Peace by threatening to go to war with Iran and why other countries are holding people accountable in Epstein-related cases while elites in the United States have dealt with few consequences. Plus, Bill Kristol crashes the party to sling some takes about the potential field of Democratic presidential candidates in 2028.

