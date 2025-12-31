The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

When Fox News Starts Saying "Trump is Bad" (and Other Wild Predictions)

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Dec 31, 2025
∙ Paid

JVL, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller look ahead to what’s next—and it (mostly) isn't pretty. From Trump’s plans for the Fed and crypto chaos, to billionaire media consolidation, and some truly unhinged foreign policy ideas, they game out what could break, what might finally collapse Trump’s support, and why things probably have to get worse before they get better.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here. And help more people find this show by leaving us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture