The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

They’re Hiding the Epstein Files to Protect Trump

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Feb 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and JVL run through a packed episode: explosive new questions about the Epstein files and whether Trump’s DOJ is shielding him, the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling (and the three justices who would green-light almost anything), and what it means for the midterms. They also discuss Kristi Noem’s completely fabricated “cannibal” story, Laura Loomer pressuring Trump to go after Netflix, Make-a-Wish kid Kash Patel, and the messy Senate primary in Texas.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here. And help more people find this show by leaving us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture