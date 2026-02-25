They’re Hiding the Epstein Files to Protect Trump

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and JVL run through a packed episode: explosive new questions about the Epstein files and whether Trump’s DOJ is shielding him, the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling (and the three justices who would green-light almost anything), and what it means for the midterms. They also discuss Kristi Noem’s completely fabricated “cannibal” story, Laura Loomer pressuring Trump to go after Netflix, Make-a-Wish kid Kash Patel, and the messy Senate primary in Texas.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice.