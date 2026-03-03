The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

TNL LIVE: Iran War Nukes MAGA

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller
Mar 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, JVL, and Tim Miller are going live to talk about the shifting mood around the Iran strikes—how casualties could change the politics, whether 2026 is starting to feel like 2006, and if Trump’s “just do stuff” approach has hit a wall (with JD already hedging). Also: the latest Democratic freakout over Graham Platner’s campaign.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here. And help more people find this show by leaving us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture