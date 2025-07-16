The Bulwark

Epstein Scandal Keeps Shaking Trumpworld

Tim's back!
Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Jul 16, 2025
Tim, Sarah and JVL debate whether Trump’s reaction to the Epstein files, calling it a “hoax” and lashing out at former supporters, marks a turning point. They explore whether this could crack the deep trust his base has in him, especially conspiracy-driven voters who saw him as the one to expose elites.
They also argue Democrats should lean into the issue, pushing for hearings and accountability. While Trump’s health and appearance come up briefly, the real question is whether this controversy could shake his hold on crank-aligned voters who once saw him as their truth-teller.

