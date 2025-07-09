Elon’s Bot Goes Full Bigot! Trump’s Tariff Tantrum! Epstein Files “Vanish”

Trump fumbles through a chaotic cabinet meeting, announcing new tariffs and cluelessness to the Ukraine weapons pause. Meanwhile, MAGA world erupts over the Epstein files, Grok turns into a bigoted chatbot, and ICE has transformed into Trump’s personal police force.
Special guest Sam Stein joins Sarah and JVL to discuss yet another wild week.
show notes
Will Sommer’s False Flag “MAGA World’s Mega Meltdown Over Latest Epstein Flop”
JVL’s Triad “The American Police State Is Here”
