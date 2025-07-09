Elon’s Bot Goes Full Bigot! Trump’s Tariff Tantrum! Epstein Files “Vanish”

Trump fumbles through a chaotic cabinet meeting, announcing new tariffs and cluelessness to the Ukraine weapons pause. Meanwhile, MAGA world erupts over the Epstein files, Grok turns into a bigoted chatbot, and ICE has transformed into Trump’s personal police force.

Special guest Sam Stein joins Sarah and JVL to discuss yet another wild week.

show notes

