Trump Spooked! Oval Office Barf! Gen-Z Goes Full Fascist!

Tim, Sarah, and JVL talk about Epstein, of course—particularly President Donald Trump’s aggressive attempts to deflect attention toward former President Barack Obama by suggesting Obama committed treason. They delve into the dynamics within the MAGA base, analyzing their cognitive dissonance on issues such as Epstein’s connection with Trump and conspiracy theories. They highlight the different segments within Trump’s base and discuss how conspiracy theories and misinformation shape their political reality.

The conversation then turns to the alarming rise of fascist and authoritarian rhetoric among younger conservative activists, emphasizing how Trump's influence has emboldened extreme ideologies while social media algorithms accelerate radicalization and misinformation.

Leave a comment

Show notes:

JVL and Tim watch clips from Mehdi Hasan’s appearance on Juliblee.

Tim’s conversation with Mehdi Hasan after his appearance on Jubilee.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.