Mehdi Hasan: Jubilee “Debate” Left Me Speechless

Mehdi Hasan joins Tim Miller to unpack his shocking Jubilee debate experience, where he faced off against 20 young members of the far right—some whom were openly fascist—and was left speechless.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.