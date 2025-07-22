The Bulwark

1

Mehdi Hasan: Jubilee “Debate” Left Me Speechless

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 22, 2025
1
Mehdi Hasan joins Tim Miller to unpack his shocking Jubilee debate experience, where he faced off against 20 young members of the far right—some whom were openly fascist—and was left speechless.

