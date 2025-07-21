The Bulwark

Tim and JVL Watch Mehdi Hasan Humiliate 20 Far-Right Clowns

Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jul 21, 2025
Tim and JVL react to Mehdi Hasan's appearance on Jubilee, where he takes on 20 far-right conservatives in a brutal, revealing debate. From open fascist admissions to jaw-dropping constitutional takes, Tim and JVL break down what this says about the next generation of conservatives.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

