The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
29m

"If they had a shred of dignity left, they’d impeach the son of a bitch today."

When you've radicalized Andrew Egger . . . . .

Reply
Share
3 replies
Steve Beckwith's avatar
Steve Beckwith
26m

With his theft of the $1.776 billion, Trump has begun the funding of his own, personal mercenary army.

Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture