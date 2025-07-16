(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / DOJ)

1. The List

Some of the Trump supporters in your life may have questions about the Jeffrey Epstein situation. You want to be there for them; to provide support in these trying times. Here’s how.

#1 Validate their concerns: This is a conspiracy theory you can believe in.

The other day I made the case for the Epstein coverup based purely on statements made by Trump administration figures who were in positions to know the real story.

But there are other reasons to believe. Starting with this: Why were Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell the only people charged?